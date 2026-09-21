In wars of attrition, the roles of munitions and economics | Number Theory

The return of difficult demands on munitions military-industrial complexes

Modern wars of attrition have made production lines almost as important as front lines. According to a report by the US Congressional Budget Office published on September 15, the total costs incurred by the US Department of Defence is the conflict with Iran has reached $38.1 billion as of August 1—likely an undercount since it doesn’t include the cost of repairing or rebuilding damaged US bases. More interestingly, replacing extended munitions alone account for $21.7 billion of the total costs, from which $13.1 billion is for just replacing spent missile-defence interceptors. CBO also estimates that the US has probably used between half and two-thirds of its combined stock of Patriot, THAAD, SM-3 and SM-6 interceptors since June 2025, and that rebuilding those inventories would take “at least five years” even if production is increased. To be sure, the US is now trying to increase its annual capacity to produce PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles from around 600 to 2,000 and THAAD from 96 to 400. But expanding output is not simply a matter of asking a Lockheed Martin to assemble more missiles as each interceptor depends on motors, seekers, explosives, electronics and other specialised components whose suppliers must also scale up. In other words, modern military power increasingly rests on manufacturing capability to quickly replace a weapons stockpile and not just on how advanced those weapons themselves are.