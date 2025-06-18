EOW to seek custody of IPS officer’s husband in second FIR

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police will approach the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking custody of Purshottam Chavan, husband of IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar. First, the Enforcement Directorate and then the EOW arrested had Chavan in a ₹25 crore fraud case. And now the EOW will arrest him in a ₹7.42 crore government land cheating case. (Shutterstock)

According to EOW officials, they will approach the PMLA court with a production warrant. Chavan was first arrested by the ED in May, 2024, after which the PMLA court sent him to jail in the ₹263 crore Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) scam case.

Thereafter, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested Chavan for allegedly defrauding 19 people of ₹24.78 crore by promising them homes at discounted rates under various government schemes.

“He was sent to judicial custody. We want to now arrest him in the second FIR against the husband of a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer; this time for allegedly cheating six people to the tune of more than ₹7.42 crore by promising them plots of land, owned by the government and Bombay Port Trust (BPT), at discounted rates,” said an EOW officer.

He further said that Chavan and his accomplices cheated people by promising them government plots in Bhiwandi, Pune, Panvel and Sewri, and some plots of Bombay Port Trust (BPT) at discounted rates. “They even forged documents to show they had signed agreements with the complainants. They also took money from some complainants after promising them contracts to supply hoodies and T-shirts to Nashik Police Training Centre,” said the officer.

He also said that the ED had found incriminating documents during searches, implicating the accused in the cases.