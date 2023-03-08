Home / Cities / Mumbai News / E-rickshaws go off road in Matheran

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 08, 2023 01:27 AM IST

Mumbai: E-rickshaws which were a hit in Matheran have suddenly gone off the roads as the administration is yet to take a call on the way forward after the three-month pilot project ended recently.

Sunil Shinde, who had filed a petition for introduction of e-rickshaws at the hill stations, said, “The three-month pilot project ended on March 4. Nearly 55,000 persons have used the services of seven e-rickshaws. School students, women and senior citizens benefited the most. We were allowed the pilot project by the court and were asked to submit a report. The Matheran Municipal Council is not taking a call on whether to continue the e-rickshaw or not. They are saying that authorities at a higher-level have to take a call. There is no statement by the court to stop the project after three months. E-rickshaws are the need of the hour.’’

Vehicles (except ambulances) are not allowed in Matheran as it is an eco-sensitive zone. Tourists visit the hill station by road or a toy train and then walk or use 460 horses. Some also use 94 hand-pulled carts, which Shinde wanted to put an end to. The e-rickshaws plied from Dasturi Naka to various points in Matheran.

During the trial, the Matheran council gave preference to students, senior citizens, pregnant women and disabled.

A retired schoolteacher and resident of Matheran, Sunil Shinde had taken the lead in getting e-rickshaws to the hill station. He had said, “Vehicles are banned in Matheran. Hand-pulled rickshaws are inhuman. This had an immense effect on the rickshaw-puller’s health. He always advocated for e-rickshaws and made first appeal in 2012. Later, he filed a PIL in November 2021 and the matter was referred to the monitoring committee.

Meanwhile, the horse owners are opposing e-rickshaws. They had also conducted a morcha against the petitioner.

Matheran Municipal Council CEO Surekha Bhange said, “The pilot programme is over now. The Matheran Monitoring committee will have to take a decision. There is no word in the SC order on continuing the e-rickshaw.’’

While Raigad collector Yogesh Mhase said that he will conduct a meeting next week and take a call.

Story Saved
