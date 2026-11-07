Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Ex-Army men pose as CM aides, dupe man of ₹3.25 crore in Mumbai

The deceit crumbled when Oberoi made quiet inquiries at the Chief Minister’s Office, only to discover no such OSD existed on the government roster.

Updated on: Nov 7, 2026, 07:35:45 IST
By Vinay Dalvi
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

The Marine Drive police have arrested a former Indian Army soldier for posing as an armed bodyguard to a fake Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) official.

Police are now probing whether the syndicate duped other contractors using similar ploys. (Representative Image/PTI)
Police are now probing whether the syndicate duped other contractors using similar ploys. (Representative Image/PTI)

The arrested ex-serviceman, Rajesh Kamble, hailing from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, was nabbed days after his fellow ex-serviceman, Asif Ismail Pathan, 40, was taken into custody. Pathan had allegedly been masquerading as an officer on Special Duty (OSD) to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, weaving an elaborate web of VIP influence to target wealthy civic contractors.

Also Read | Ex-army man on run after truck driver's murder in Old Delhi held after 33 years

Contractor promised fast-track of pending bills

The duo’s primary victim was Akola-based infrastructure contractor Ranjitsingh Oberoi of Oberoi Constructions, who was desperately attempting to recover pending Public Works Department (PWD) dues totaling nearly 50 crore.

Smelling a lucrative target, Pathan and Kamble approached Oberoi, promising to use their top-tier Mantralaya connections to fast-track his long-overdue payments—for a steep commission. To execute the illusion, Pathan travelled in rented luxury cars while Kamble stood guard by his side, wielding a licensed pistol to project the aura of a high-security government official.

Also Read | CBI books defence auditor, 2 ex-army men in bribery probe

The elaborate theatrics convinced Oberoi, who was even introduced to a fake “final authority” in the bureau. Fearing crippling financial losses on his stalled projects, Oberoi scrambled funds from secondary businesses and friends, eventually handing over 3.25 crore in cash directly to Kamble, the fake bodyguard.

The deceit crumbled when Oberoi made quiet inquiries at the Chief Minister’s Office, only to discover no such OSD existed on the government roster.

Realising he had been duped, the contractor rushed to the Marine Drive police station.

Also Read | Ex-Army employee arrested in Bengal on charges of working for Pakistan's ISI

Police investigation

Investigators launched a crackdown and booking both men for impersonation, extortion, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy. Both are in police custody.

Police are now probing whether the syndicate duped other contractors using similar ploys.

Frequently Asked Questions

Powered ByFAQAsk HT
recommendedIcon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Ex-Army Men Pose As CM Aides, Dupe Man Of ₹3.25 Crore In Mumbai
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • htauto-logo-v6-black
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes