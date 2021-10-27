Except Mumbai, Maharashtra municipal corporations to have 17% more seats

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a 17% rise in the members of 26 municipal corporations, except Mumbai and city councils, in proportion to the projected rise in population. The decision will result in collective number of seats in 26 corporations going up to 2,789, from the existing 2,509. After the decision, the number of corporators in poll-bound Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli corporations will increase to 142 from 131; 122 from 111 and 133 from 122 respectively. Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander corporations will see the rise to 126 from 115 and 106 from 95 corporators respectively. Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad corporations will see a rise to 173 from 162, 156 from 151 and 126 from 115 corporators respectively. Maharashtra has 27 corporations, 26 of which are a government according to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is a government under its own Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. The increase has been initiated on the basis of formula which has been determined in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. Based on the population, the maximum number of corporators range from 96 to 185. For the corporations with more than 3 million population, the number ranges between 168 and 185, while for the corporations with the population between 3 and 6 lakh the number of corporators ranges between 76 and 96.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Keeping the rapid speed of population rise in mind and the need to ramp up urban development schemes , the state government has decided to increase the number of members in coporations and city councils. In the wake of the changes in the structures of the urban areas, expediting the pace of the development work is necessary. The decision of rise in the number of seats is to ensure overall development of these urban areas,” a statement issued by the govdrnment states.

The statement further stated that since the 2021-census data has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was necessary to take the decision of the rise in the seats on the projected figure of the population growth. The projected growth of population in the past 10 years in urban areas is expected to be more than 15% in the last decade. The overall population growth reported in 2011 was 15.99%, against 22.57% in 2001. It is expected to be more than 129 million currently, from 112 million in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official from the urban development department said that the respective corporations will have to go for the delimitation on the basis of the change in number of seats and density of population.