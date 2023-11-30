Ex-city mayor Datta Dalvi held for ‘abusive statements’ about CM

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former city mayor Datta Dalvi was arrested from his residence on Wednesday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against chief minister Eknath Shinde at a rally in suburban Bhandup on Sunday. Mumbai, Nov 29 (ANI): Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Datta Dalvi arrested for allegedly using objectionable language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

A city court later remanded him in 14-day judicial custody. Dalvi sought bail from the court, claiming that he was “innocent and falsely implicated” in the case. His application will be heard on Thursday.

Following his arrest, Sena UBT workers staged a protest outside the Bhandup police station. The complaint filed by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Bhushan Palande on Tuesday mentioned the objectionable parts of Dalvi’s speech in the complaint that was made during a meeting of the UBT faction of Shiv Sena. The said speech was allegedly filled with abuses and hate speech against the chief minister, calling him a traitor, and that his late mentor Anand Dighe would have thrown him out of the party as well as hurling abuses on Shinde. Dalvi also allegedly questioned Shinde’s claim to the title of Hindu Hriday Samrat which is used for Balasaheb Thackeray.

As the news of Dalvi’s arrest reached Sena (UBT) headquarters, MP Sanjay Raut slammed the state government and reached the Bhandup police station where he spoke to mediapersons. Asked whether the Dalvi’s arrest was a reaction to Uddhav Thackeray’s reported “nalayak” (worthless) remark against Shinde, Raut said, “If he (Uddhav Thackeray) called him (Eknath Shinde) “nalayak,” what wrong did he say?” “Is there censorship in this country? Is there a dictatorship or an emergency?... It is not an unparliamentary word...”

Dalvi was booked under sections 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153(b) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this year, a similar case was registered at Panchavati police station in Nashik against Thackeray faction leader Sanyay Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the chief minister during an interaction with a TV channel.