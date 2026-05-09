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Ex-IMA Maharashtra chief held in illegal sex determination racket

Ex-IMA Maharashtra chief held in illegal sex determination racket

Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:42 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, In a major crackdown on an illegal sex determination racket, the police have arrested Dr Ravindra Kute, the former president of the Indian Medical Association's Maharashtra chapter, for his alleged involvement in performing illegal abortions and tests, an official said on Saturday.

Ex-IMA Maharashtra chief held in illegal sex determination racket

The arrest follows a probe into a racket that allegedly spans Ahilyanagar and Pune, involving a network of agents and doctors violating the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, he said.

Dr Kute was arrested in Rahata on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody, the official said.

A probe revealed that he allegedly performed illegal abortions on several women, he said.

The official said that the police have so far arrested 12 people, including two doctors, three agents and relatives of the women, who were brought in for illegal sex determination tests and abortions.

Additional Superintendent of Police Somnath Waghchaure and his team led the operation, and found that the racket spanned Pune and Ahilyanagar, the official said, adding that further probe in the case is underway.

The IMA stated it has consistently worked with the Maharashtra Public Health Department to implement the PCPNDT Act and has been an active participant in the "Beti Bachao" campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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