Expedite land acquisition for Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train: BJP minister

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve in a meeting on Wednesday asked to expedite the land acquisition for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

In the meeting with officials from National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Western Railway (WR), collectors of Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts at the WR’s headquarters in Churchgate, Danve directed the officials to expedite the work for completion of the project within the stipulated target period to avoid an increase in cost and time. He asked the state government and railway officials to resolve concerns and issues of people who will be rehabilitated for the construction of the project.

Danve tweeted, “Today at the headquarters of Western Railway @dfccil_india ,@nhsrcl held a review meeting with state government officials. Apart from speedy execution of projects, several other important topics were also discussed with emphasis on fast-track disposal of land acquisition related matters.”

According to railway officials that were present in the meeting, the collectors expressed interest and assured cooperation of acquiring land in the state. “The projects are unique and so are the challenges of land acquisition in different areas. Deadlines for different areas were given and the collectors assured full cooperation in acquiring land,” said a senior railway official.

Meanwhile, Danve while reviewing the tribal land acquisition for the bullet train project at Palghar district, asked the railway and state authorities to complete process by December

The NHSRCL has acquired 30% land in Maharashtra, 97% of land acquisition has been done in Gujarat and 100% in Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the bullet train project.

Of the 508.17km of the project, 155.76km is in Maharashtra, 384.04km in Gujarat and 4.3km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is ₹1,10,000 crore, of which, ₹88,000 crore will be funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).