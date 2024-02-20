Ex-Sena leader’s house burgled; cash, jewellery worth 43.50 lakh stolen

Thane: Even local elected representatives are not safe any longer in Thane. Two days ago, thieves stole ₹43.50 lakh from the house of former Shiv Sena corporator Bhushan Bhoir in Majiwada. A case has been registered in Kapurbawdi police station and the police have detained one of the accused in this case. HT Image

Bhushan Bhoir, former corporator of Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction in Thane Municipal Corporation, lives in a housing complex in Majiwada area. He is the son of senior corporator Devram Bhoir and brother of former standing committee chairman Sanjay Bhoir. Bhushan’s wife Sapna wanted to go to a local event on Sunday. She opened the cupboard in the house to wear the ornaments and found the jewellery as well as cash missing.

They noticed that apart from ₹16 lakh in cash , a gold necklace of 15 tolas, a gold bangle weighing 12 tolas, a royal necklace weighing 13 tolas, and gold earrings weighing six tolas collectively worth ₹a total of ₹43.50 lakh were stolen from the house.

On the basis of Sapna’s complaint, a case was registered in Kapurbawdi police station on Monday. During the police investigation, the police got information that Shailesh Ramgude, an acquaintance of Bhushan, had come to his house. Accordingly, when the police detained him for questioning, he confessed to the crime. The police have arrested him. Proceedings are underway to confiscate the stolen property from him.

An officer from Kapurbawadi police station said, “ We have Just nabbed the accused and investigation is still on.”