Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Extension of judicial custody in absence of the accused not illegal: HC
mumbai news

Extension of judicial custody in absence of the accused not illegal: HC

Published on Oct 05, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Mumbai high court said that if the petitioner’s custody was extended in violation of a provision of law, then he ought to have challenged that order. (Shutterstock)
By Kanchan Chaudhari

Extension of judicial custody in absence of the accused is not illegal, the Bombay high court has said. The observation came in response to the plea of Mumbai resident Amol alias Avikumar Dhule, who is accused of duping and cheating a businessman after promising help in getting permission for buying a plot in Panvel.

Dhule moved the hight court in May saying a magistrate’s order extending his judicial custody in his absence was illegal and sought his release. He argued he was not produced before the magistrate either physically or through video conferencing.

Also Read: In Aryan Khan’s custody hearing, NCB says has ‘shocking, incriminating’ evidence

The division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and NR Borkar dismissed the petition. “If according to the petitioner/accused, his custody was extended in violation of a provision of law, then he ought to have challenged that order,” said the bench. “The petitioner/accused has, however, not challenged the said orders. The custody/detention of the petitioner, therefore, cannot be said to be illegal.”

The bench noted the petitioner moved the petition only after exhausting all other possible remedies.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Aryan Khan’s custody hearing, NCB says has ‘shocking, incriminating’ evidence

Pothole repair on highway between Mumbai and Nashik to be done by Oct 25: NHAI to Bombay HC

Maha schools reopen: Banners, Covid norms welcome students at Matunga municipal school

Limited attendance recorded as Mumbai schools reopen for classes 8-12
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP