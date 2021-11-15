Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Extortion case: Sachin Vaze in judicial custody till Nov 29, sent back to Taloja jail
mumbai news

Extortion case: Sachin Vaze in judicial custody till Nov 29, sent back to Taloja jail

Sachin Vaze was previously lodged in Taloja jail following his arrest by NIA in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases
In August, Goregaon police had registered a first information report (FIR) in an extortion case against Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh and others on the basis of a complaint lodged by hotelier Bimal Agarwal. (PTI FILE)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

A metropolitan magistrate court on Monday remanded dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the extortion case probe based on the complaint of a Goregaon hotelier. Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap said the 37th court sent Vaze to judicial custody till November 29, after which he has been taken to Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, where he was previously lodged following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases.

In August, Goregaon police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Vaze, Singh and others on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bimal Agarwal, who alleged that the accused had extorted 11.92 lakh from him.

The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh and two other accused in this case.

After being sacked from the Mumbai Police chief’s post earlier this year, Singh had alleged that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had instructed Vaze and some other officers to collect 100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars. Following this, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate officials have registered cases against Deshmukh.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP