Extortion row: Process to record Wankhede's statement underway, says NCB DDG

The Narcotic Control Bureau’s (NCB) deputy director general (DDG)-northern region, Gyaneshwar Singh, said on Wednesday a process was underway to recording the statement of the agency’s Mumbai zone director Sameer Wankhede as part of the investigation into extortion allegations in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Speaking to reporters outside the NCB's Mumbai office, Singh said, "The documents pertaining to the case are being examined. All people related to the case will be called for probe. The process to record the statement of Sameer Wankhede is going on."

Singh is heading a five-member team that landed in Mumbai earlier in the day to probe and collect documents and recordings from the NCB Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai in the case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son is behind bars. His bail application will be heard in a while at the Bombay high court.

The NCB initiated a probe after one of its independent witnesses, Prabhakar Sail, raised allegations of extortion attempt worth ₹25 crore by some agency officials, including Wankhede, to let off Aryan.

Singh initially said all the material witnesses in the probe will be called to record their statements. “I will not take the name of any individual," Singh said.

Later, when prodded further, he said, "The statement of Wankhede is being recorded… it is a sensitive inquiry and it is not possible to share real-time information related to the probe, and we will not be able to share all the details.... We will definitely speak to Wankhede in connection with the inquiry and others also," he added.

When asked if Wankhede will continue to probe the cruise drugs seizure case, Singh said he will not make any comments related to the investigation in that case as he is not directly connected to it, adding that was in Mumbai for a vigilance inquiry.