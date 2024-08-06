Fake CID officer takes 20 lakh from home of Mumbai businessman’s domestic help

MUMBAI: The Dadar police have registered a case against an unknown man for posing as a Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer and taking ₹20 lakh in cash from the home of a Prabhadevi resident. HT Image

The money belonged to Rajan Jadhav, a wholesale grain dealer, who had given the cash to Karan Balaya, his domestic help, to keep temporarily, according to the police. Jadhav lives in Bayview Terraces, a Prabhadevi highrise, while Balaja stays in the adjacent Satyavijay Society. The police suspect one of Jadhav’s other domestic workers or employees might have tipped off the accused.

The Dadar police have registered a case against unknown people following a complaint lodged by Balaya. “Several people work at Jadhav’s house and shops. A month ago, Jadhav had given a bag to Balaya, saying that it contained ₹20 lakh in cash. He had given several such bags to him in the past and then taken them back,” said a police officer.

Early Sunday, a person knocked on Balaya’s door. “When his wife opened the door, the person claimed he was a CID officer and started searching their house. He told them that his team was downstairs, waiting in a car and would come up once he instructed them. The accused, after checking everything, took away the bag containing cash of ₹20 lakh,” added the police officer.

The police have registered a case under sections 204 (impersonating a public servant), 318 (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 332 (house trespass), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insults with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We have detained two people currently and suspect the role of one of [Jadhav’s] employees, which is under investigation. We suspect an employee tipped [the accused] about the cash, after which they carried the fake raid,” said the police officer.

This isn’t the first time Jadhav has been involved in a police investigation. In 2010, his name had cropped up in a scam related to rigging contracts and supplying overpriced food meant for tribals in the state, according to officials.