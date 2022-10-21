Fake paying guest checks into posh Worli apt, robs mobiles and valuables

Mumbai: Three Worli residents recently posted an advertisement on OLX, offering a paying guest space in their apartment to share their burden of hefty rent. They received a response from a 32-year-old man, keen on joining them as a paying guest. Little did the men realise that this ‘deal’ will result in a robbery of their valuables and mobile handsets in 24 hours.

The Mumbai police crime branch arrested the accused on Friday, identified as Ramchandra Dubey, a Kalwa resident.

Police said Dubey is married and his wife stayed at his native place in Uttar Pradesh. During the interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to bring his wife to Mumbai and required money for paying a deposit to rent a house and therefore, he committed the crime.

The complainant Shani Kumar, 29, works in a private firm and lives along with his two friends in a building called Lady Ratan complex in Bharat Nagar in Worli. The three had posted an advertisement for a paying guest space in their apartment.

On May 4, when the accused approached them, posing as Raj Pandey, and informed them that he had seen the advertisement on OLX, and requested them to allow him to stay overnight, as he had no place to reside. He also told the three men that he intended to join them as a paying guest and that he would complete the legal formalities the next day, said deputy commissioner of police Balsingh Rajput of the crime branch.

Police officials said the accused got up in the middle of the night and took away four mobile phones and their valuables. When they woke up in the morning, the complainant and his friends realised that their mobile phones and valuables were all gone. They approached the Worli police and reported the incident, Rajput added.

Unit 3 of the crime branch, which investigated the case, had noticed that the mobile number the accused had shared with the complainants was not working. We then got a call data record of the mobile number which was traced to the relatives and friends of the accused. We got a lead about him from them and arrested the accused in the wee hours on Friday, said Rajput.

It also emerged during the investigation that Dubey has a case registered against him in the Borivali police station, and police are checking if he duped others with the similar modus-operandi.