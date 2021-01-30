Fake social media account of Panvel civic chief blocked; case registered

The Panvel city police have registered a case against an unknown person for creating a fake social media account of Sudhakar Deskmukh, the municipal commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The police had blocked the account that had a picture of the commissioner and was used to extort residents. Deshmukh also posted on his official account alerting people not to trust any messages from the fake account.

Deshmukh, in the post, said, “The person is trying to obtain money through Google Pay and other payment options. Please don’t respond to his chats on social media account and also don’t accept the request he sends. I have filed an FIR against the person and am trying to stop the fake account on a social networking site account,” added the post.

When contacted, Deskmukh said, “As soon as I started getting messages from friends about someone trying to extort money from the said account, I checked and found it to be fake. I approached the police and registered a case. The fake social networking site account has been blocked by the police,” added Deskmukh.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector, Panvel city police station, confirmed about a case being registered under Sections of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

An officer from Panvel city police said, “Investigation is going on and we are taking the help of the cyber department. We regularly create awareness about such fake accounts. People should be alert and verify with the concerned person before making any transaction and getting cheated.”