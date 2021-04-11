Family court lawyers write to Bombay HC over delays, infra issues

Family Court Bar Association has recently written to the Bombay high court (HC) raising concerns about functioning of the family court at Bandra and difficulties faced by the litigants due to delay in deciding the proceedings.

In a representation dated March 23 addressed to the guardian judge of the family court, the association has mainly raised issues related to delay in getting the family court proceedings started. The association, in the letter, claimed that after filing the petition, the first date is allotted only after four to five months of lodging of the case.

“In the filing department there are limited staff for checking and numbering, due to which first date of the hearing we get after four-five months from the date of filing. Because of the delay in checking and removal of office objections, if any, great hardship is caused to the litigants who are already under emotional turmoil,” states the representation.

The association has requested HC to take necessary action to speed up the process and also suggested that the family court should become paperless. It has also sought to set up a computer department which could facilitate e-filing of petitions and virtual hearing of the cases.

“It is also a need of the hour to work towards the concept of paper-free court to save our forest, trees and environment. It is also required for the advanced office functioning concept and space management,” the association said in the letter.

The association has also sought reforms in functioning of marriage counsellors and uniform procedure for all the seven courts which are functioning at the family court at Bandra. It has also sought clarity on starting eighth court at Bandra and a new building for the court complex.

The association claimed that the infrastructure for eight courts is ready since the past three years but the eighth court is still not set up. It is needed to reduce pendency of cases. The association cited that the foundation stone for the new family court building was laid in 2013 and sought the status of the proposed building and progress of construction.