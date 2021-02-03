Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Narendra Modi-led Central government over converting Delhi’s borders into cantonment areas. Commenting on the crisis on Tuesday, party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik asked if the Central government is preparing to fight a war with the farmers. He also said that the prime minister should use the same strength against China instead of its own farmers.

The Delhi Police has turned the borders of the Capital — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — into fortresses as they have become the epicentre of the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws. The police’s measures include multi-layered barricades, heavy security deployment, roads cemented with nails and concrete walls erected between barriers.

“Is (Narendra) Modi ji planning to start a war with the farmers of our country? He should be reminded that they are our own countrymen who are fighting for their rights. If Modi ji is so keen on showing his strength, then he must question China for all its wrongdoings against our country,” Malik, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The people will not accept the idea of suppression of the farmers’ agitation through these means. The Central government should stop using the policy of General Reginald Dyer [who was behind the Jallianwala Bagh massacre],” Malik alleged in a statement.