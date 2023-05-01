Fashion accessory company employee flees with diamonds worth 78L

Mumbai: A leading fashion accessories company that manufactures high-end jewellery, watches and eyewear has lodged a police complaint claiming that one of its employees fled with diamonds worth ₹78 lakh (291.83 carats). HT Image

The accused employee working with the Quality Assurance (QA) department was supposed to deliver diamonds at the International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR) in Surat.

According to the Bandra-Kurla Complex police the case has been registered against accused Umesh Jadhav on the complaint of one Harikrishna Tiwari who works as a manager with the fashion accessories company for six years.

The company has an office in Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC where it has a division of Synthetic Screening.

The company is a known jewellery brand under the division of fashion accessories and manufactures jewellery for the brand in Pantnagar- Uttarakhand and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

“The company outsources a lot of jewellery making to other units due to high demands. The outsourcing units have to send jewellery and diamonds from time to time to the BKC office for Quality Assurance (QA) where the colour, cut, and purity of the diamonds are checked. After this, the diamonds are sent for synthetic screening to the IIDGR laboratory,” said a police officer from the BKC police station.

The police said that the complaint has named Umesh Jadhav for the heist. “Between June 2020 and January 2021, Jadhav misappropriated diamonds instead of sending them for testing in Surat. He has stolen 291.83 carats of diamonds amounting to ₹78 lakh.

The police said they have registered a case for cheating and criminal breach of trust of the IPC against Jadhav.

“He has even stopped coming to work and sometimes answers the phone while at other times he avoids responding. His wife told the company that he has not returned home since January 2021, however, she has not lodged any missing persons complaint regarding the same,” said the police officer.

The police said they are searching for the accused.