Father and son booked after minor crashed BMW on Coastal Road

The Worli police have registered a case against a South Mumbai metal trader after his 17-year-old son allegedly rammed a BMW into an embankment on the Coastal Road earlier this month.

The October 18 accident occurred on the northbound stretch of the Coastal Road, near Haji Ali Dargah; no one was injured. (Representative Image/PTI)

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The police said the minor did not have a valid driving licence and appeared to be “under the influence of some substance” at the time of the accident.

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According to the police, police constable Suvarna Sawant, 46 was on patrol near the Nehru Planetarium on the southbound stretch of the Coastal Road on October 17. Around 7.45 am on October 18, her team was informed of a black BMW that had rammed into the Coastal Road embankment on the northbound lane near Haji Ali Dargah. No one was injured in the accident.

Also read: Kerala judge says he was asleep when son took Mercedes involved in fatal Kochi crash

The Teenager and His Friend

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{{^usCountry}} The driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Girgaon, while his friend, also a resident of Girgaon, was seated beside him. The police said both appeared to be heavily intoxicated or under the influence of a substance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Girgaon, while his friend, also a resident of Girgaon, was seated beside him. The police said both appeared to be heavily intoxicated or under the influence of a substance. {{/usCountry}}

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During the inquiry, the minor allegedly said that his father, a metal trader, had handed him the car, police said.

The police said the boy allegedly drove the vehicle rashly and negligently, endangering his own life and the lives of others.

Also read: Mini Cooper driver who killed 3 in Kochi car crash had 5 times legal blood alcohol limit, say police

Cases Registered

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A case has been registered against the minor and his father under Sections 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 187 (offences relating to accidents) of the Motor Vehicles Act, a police officer said.