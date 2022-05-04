Father booked for death of 5-year-old son in bike accident in Panvel

A 36-year-old man has been booked by New Panvel police after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike, died in an accident.

The father, identified as Tejas Patil, was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibag Taluka on April 30, when the accident occurred near Karnala, Panvel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His wife, Sonal (32), was riding pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents. The youngest child, Vihan, was sitting on the petrol tank in front of his father.

After reaching the winding Karnala gorge at around 8pm, the bike collided head-on with a wall on the side of the road. After crashing on to the wall, the bike fell outside a small bridge, causing injuries to all. All four were rushed to MGM Hospital by the people. In the investigations, it was found that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the father. Hence, on May 1, the Panvel City police registered a case against the father.

“Vihan, who was critically injured, died during treatment while the other three are still undergoing treatment. The family was on its way to their hometown in Poynad, when the accident occurred. While the father works as a salesman at a Pharma company in Vashi, mother works as operator at the same firm,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Panvel City police station said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}