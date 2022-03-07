Father-son duo arrested for murder of kin over property dispute in Bhiwandi Taluka

The Bhiwandi Taluka police arrested two persons – a father and his son – for killing the man’s other son on Monday afternoon.

The murder was over an old property dispute within the family that has been going on for over two years.

The victim and accused are residents of Kushivali village of Bhiwandi Taluka. The victim is identified as Kashinath Patil, 55, who was allegedly stabbed by his father, Kacharu Patil, 77, and his brother Ganesh Patil, 52.

Since two years, the family has been fighting over a property dispute. Kacharu divided his property two years back amongst his children but the victim felt it was an inappropriate divide and therefore both the parties would have huge arguments all the time.

An officer from Bhiwandi Taluka police said, “Kashinath and his son Dhananjay Patil, on Sunday evening, went to their farm to collect firewood when both the accused entered their farm and started shouting at Kashinath that they would not spare him. They first started beating Dhananjay with the help of a sickle, when Kashinath intervened, he suffered from a serious head injury. This allegedly still did not stop the accused, who went on assaulting the deceased and his son. Dhananjay managed to take his father to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on Monday during the treatment.”

The Bhiwandi Taluka police arrested both the accused under IPC Section 302.