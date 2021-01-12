FCFS round for FYJC admissions to be held across Maharashtra from January 14 to 31

The Maharashtra education department on Monday announced that the first-come, first-served (FCFS) admission round for first-year junior college (FYJC) students would be conducted between January 14 and 30.

Students who are yet to receive a college seat or have not taken admission and those who wish to cancel their current admissions can take part in these rounds. In all, seven admission rounds will be conducted in phases for students, depending on the score brackets under which they fall – above 90%, 80%, 70%, 60%, 50%, all passed students and ATKT (allowed to keep terms) students, respectively.

Under the FCFS round, students can claim seats against vacancies shown in the portal on the designated date. Once students claim a seat and proceed for admission, they can confirm their seat in the given college.

All quota admissions and surrender of quota seats will continue throughout the FCFS round. Students who wish to cancel their admissions to a college can do so, and participate in the phase that follows the cancellation process.

The department said that the FCFS round would be the last round of admissions for FYJC this year. Currently, over 1.24 lakh seats are vacant in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after five admission rounds.