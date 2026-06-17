FDA books 26 eateries for serving food in newspaper

In a citywide crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) booked 26 food establishments and imposed fines of ₹1.51 lakh for using newspapers and printed paper to package or serve food. The drive was carried out between June 5 and June 16 across Mumbai.

'Bread pakoda' served on a newspaper. (Instagram/@bornhungrybypayal)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action follows directions issued by newly appointed FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who recently warned food vendors against wrapping snacks such as vada pav in printed paper.

FDA officials inspected 55 food establishments during the campaign and found nearly half of them violating food safety norms by using newspapers for food contact.

According to the regulator, newspaper ink contains chemicals, dyes, lead and other heavy metals that can contaminate food, especially hot and oily items. Newspapers can also harbour bacteria and other harmful microorganisms because of the conditions in which they are handled and distributed.

The FDA said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has already prohibited the practice and urged all food business operators to switch to safe packaging materials.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The enforcement drive also led to action in other food safety cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The enforcement drive also led to action in other food safety cases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At an unlicensed dairy in Mulund West, officials allegedly found expired food products belonging to reputed brands and initiated legal proceedings against the owner.

In Andheri West, FDA officers busted a suspected tea adulteration operation where tea powder was allegedly being mixed with colour and water before being sold. Around 900 kg of tea powder and 17 kg of colouring material worth ₹2.19 lakh were seized and sealed. An FIR has been registered at D.N. Nagar police station.