MUMBAI: In a major statewide crackdown on misleading drug advertisements and misbranded medicines, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday seized objectionable and misbranded drug stocks worth ₹73.24 lakh, including products worth ₹51.41 lakh manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, the Haridwar-based company associated with yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali brand.

FDA seizes medicines worth ₹73 lakh; Patanjali-linked products worth ₹51 lakh among stocks confiscated

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The action was launched under the directions of newly appointed FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who assumed office on May 25 and ordered a special campaign to safeguard public health. Simultaneous raids were conducted across the FDA’s seven regional divisions, Mumbai, Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, under the provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

FDA officials said teams raided 12 Ayurvedic medicine establishments across the state and seized large quantities of medicines allegedly promoted through misleading advertisements claiming guaranteed cures, miraculous results and treatment for serious ailments.

A significant portion of the seizure involved medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy. According to the FDA, stocks worth ₹18.58 lakh were seized in the Konkan division, ₹14.68 lakh in Pune, ₹7.26 lakh in Nagpur, ₹7.10 lakh in Nashik, ₹1.85 lakh in Mumbai, ₹1.42 lakh in Amravati and ₹48,718 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the products seized were Drushti Eye Drop, Giloy Ghan Vati, Kutaj Ghan Vati, Cystogrit Diamond tablets, Neurogrit Gold capsules, Madhugrit tablets and Memorygrit tablets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the products seized were Drushti Eye Drop, Giloy Ghan Vati, Kutaj Ghan Vati, Cystogrit Diamond tablets, Neurogrit Gold capsules, Madhugrit tablets and Memorygrit tablets. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from Ayurvedic medicines, FDA officials in Pune also confiscated misbranded allopathic medicines worth ₹21.83 lakh during inspections. The Pune division accounted for the largest single haul of allopathic drugs seized during the operation.

The total value of confiscated Ayurvedic and allopathic medicines across Maharashtra stood at ₹73,24,656, making it one of the most extensive enforcement drives undertaken by the regulator in recent years against objectionable advertisements and regulatory violations in the pharmaceutical sector.

Mundhe said the FDA would intensify and continue strict action against misleading advertisements, illegal manufacturing and the sale of medicines that violate regulatory norms.

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“The administration will not spare any individual or establishment playing with public health,” Mundhe said, warning that stricter and sustained action would be taken against offenders.

He further stated that direct legal and judicial action would be initiated against those violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other related laws and regulations. “Safe food and medicines are the fundamental rights of every citizen and ensuring them is our primary responsibility,” he said.

Mundhe also urged citizens not to trust misleading advertisements related to medicines and cautioned against self-medication, saying it could lead to serious health complications.

To strengthen public participation, the FDA announced that it would soon launch a dedicated mobile application and activate a toll-free helpline to facilitate complaints regarding illegal sale of medicines, adulteration and misleading advertisements. The department said all complaints received from citizens would be verified confidentially and prompt legal action would follow wherever violations are found.