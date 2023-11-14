FDA seizes over 3.06 crore worth expired and substandard food in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) cracked down on a cold storage facility in the Trans Thane Creek TTC area of Turbhe Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) region, seizing over ₹3.06 crore worth of expired and substandard food products. The raid, conducted by a team of food inspectors, revealed serious violations of safety and hygiene standards.

Amar Universal Private Limited, the entity operating the cold storage, had stored 2,87,851 kgs of food products, including Almond kernels, Star Aniseeds, and pulses like Red Kidney beans (Rajma) and American Beans (Chawli). The FDA initiated the action after receiving information that the facility was stockpiling expired and adulterated products intended for export.

Assistant Commissioner G.V Jagtap stated, “The premises were found to be unclean and not adhering to various guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Act - 2006 (FSSA). Preliminary investigations revealed that the entire stock of almonds and pulses had expired, rendering them unfit for consumption. Labels on the boxes clearly indicated their expired status.”

The confiscated items, posing safety hazards to consumers, were sent for further testing in Mumbai. The FDA Commissioner emphasised that samples from each product category would undergo laboratory analysis to determine their quality and safety standards.

The FDA is taking stringent action, including issuing notices to the owners of the stock, based on the laboratory report. Residents are urged to be vigilant, and the FDA has established a toll-free number 1800-222-365 for citizens to report malpractices and ensure the quality of food available in the market.

