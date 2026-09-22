MUMBAI: The FDA suspended the licence of Swinsta ENT Private Ltd, a dark store of Swiggy’s Instamart at Ballard Estate, after its storage area was found to be infested with rats, cockroaches and flies.

FDA suspends Swiggy, Amazon warehouse licences following infestation

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The inspecting officials sighted not just a live rat in the store’s handling area but also found several 10-kg rice bags gnawed open by rodents. Rice grains were found scattered across the contaminated flooring alongside rodent droppings in the storage area. Cockroaches were also found crawling on food articles, flies inside food storage carts and dead insects, dirt and heavy ice build-up inside refrigeration units. An unhygienic washroom was found adjacent to the food storage area, causing a risk of airborne as well as faecal-oral pathogen transmission. A visibly dirty cleaning rag was also found placed directly on open food articles.

Another warehouse, operating for Amazon at Kandivli’s Thakur Village under the name of Acculogicx Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd, was also shut down following serious hygiene violations. The FDA officials found drainage and sanitation lapses, leading to stagnant wastewater and a build-up of organic filth and grease. The storage areas also lacked proper segregation, the food handlers had no proper protective wear or complete medical records, and temperature logs for perishable stock were not available. When HT reached out on this, an Amazon spokesperson did not comment.

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{{^usCountry}} Another of Mumbai’s renowned sweet shops, Suleiman Usman Mithaiwala at Mohammed Ali Road, too lost its licence after the sweets were found kept in unhygienic surroundings without temperature or humidity control, leaving the products vulnerable to fungal spores, ceiling condensation drips and pest contact. The shop’s food preparation and storage area was also found without the required physical separation from drainage channels, sewage lines and waste storage areas. The uncovered drains lacked cockroach traps, leaving them open for the entry of pests, sewage flies and faecal-borne pathogens to travel directly to food-contact surfaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another of Mumbai’s renowned sweet shops, Suleiman Usman Mithaiwala at Mohammed Ali Road, too lost its licence after the sweets were found kept in unhygienic surroundings without temperature or humidity control, leaving the products vulnerable to fungal spores, ceiling condensation drips and pest contact. The shop’s food preparation and storage area was also found without the required physical separation from drainage channels, sewage lines and waste storage areas. The uncovered drains lacked cockroach traps, leaving them open for the entry of pests, sewage flies and faecal-borne pathogens to travel directly to food-contact surfaces. {{/usCountry}}

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Other shops that faced action were Sadguru Sweets and Farsan Mart at Malad, Nice Enterprises (Chembur), Jain Sweet and Bhelpuri House (Kandivli), Go Green Food Hospitality (Ghatkopar), Swad Snacks Corner (Lalbaug, Parel), Lucknowi Kebab (Versova) and Zaika Moradabadi Hotel (Versova).

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The FDA inspected 64 eateries, suspended licences of 12 food establishments and suspended and issued improvement notices to 36 establishments. It also filed 14 criminal cases for sale, distribution and transport of banned food products (pan masala, gutkha), got 15 persons arrested by the police and seized stock worth ₹1,38,74,043 seized.

HT reached out to Swiggy for comment but didn’t receive any response.