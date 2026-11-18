Mumbai, The Maharashtra Transport Department has suspended the trade certificate of a Mumbai car dealer for 30 days for allegedly delivering a Ferrari to a customer before completing its registration, officials said on Wednesday. Ferrari ki sawari before registration: Mumbai car dealer’s trade certificate suspended for a month

According to the Transport Commissioner's office, a Navneet Motors outlet, which operates from Bandra, handed over a red Ferrari to its owner on October 13, before registering the vehicle, in violation of prescribed rules.

Although the motor vehicle tax for the high-end car was paid on October 12, the dealer completed its registration only on October 16, the release said.

As per the Regional Transport Office , vehicles must be fitted with High Security Registration Plates after registration, as mandated under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

Officials said a video showing the unregistered high-end car allegedly plying on the city roads had surfaced on social media, prompting the Transport Commissioner to direct RTO officials to take stern action against the dealer.

A subsequent inquiry found that the Ferrari was in the possession of its Lalbaug-based owner on October 13, before completion of its registration formalities and installation of HSRP, the release said.

The dealer was given a hearing on November 6, following which its trade certificate was suspended for 30 days. The Transport Commissioner issued the suspension order on November 12, it added.

A senior department official told PTI that the Navneet Motors outlet would not be able to register any vehicle during the suspension period.

In a separate warning, the department said it had initiated an inspection drive against vehicle owners residing in Maharashtra who allegedly evade state motor vehicle tax by registering their vehicles in other states.

Vehicles found repeatedly plying on Maharashtra roads without complying with state registration and tax requirements would face seizure, the department warned, urging owners to register their vehicles in the state in accordance with the rules.

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