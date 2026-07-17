Finance manager of airport services firm uses bogus bills to siphon off 1.34 crore

MUMBAI: A routine review of accounts has uncovered an alleged ₹1.34 crore fraud at an airport services company, with its finance manager accused of diverting company funds through fake vendors, forged invoices and bank accounts allegedly linked to himself and his wife.

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The Sahar police have booked Sandeep Gopal Goriwale, 46, finance manager at Aviserv Airport Services Pvt Ltd, for allegedly siphoning off ₹1.34 crore between December 28, 2023, and April 5, 2025.

Aviserv Airport Services Pvt Ltd operates airport lounges, restaurants, canteens and valet parking services at airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The case was registered on the complaint of Bhavik Virjibhai Gajjar, 35, finance director at Aviserv Airport Services, a subsidiary of Joint Trip Hospitality Pvt Ltd and Royal Waltrans Company.

According to the FIR, Gajjar began scrutinising the company’s finances after discovering that its transaction records had not been properly updated since 2023. As he attempted to reconcile the accounts, he repeatedly sought transaction details from Goriwale, who allegedly kept evading the requests.

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{{^usCountry}} Suspecting irregularities, Gajjar conducted a detailed verification of payments made since 2023. The probe allegedly revealed that instead of being credited to the company’s authorised vendors, several payments had been diverted to other bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suspecting irregularities, Gajjar conducted a detailed verification of payments made since 2023. The probe allegedly revealed that instead of being credited to the company’s authorised vendors, several payments had been diverted to other bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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When the company contacted the vendors, they reportedly denied receiving the payments. A deeper audit uncovered what investigators described as a systematic fraud, in which fake accounting entries were created in the names of genuine authorised vendors while payments were routed using invoices issued by entities that had no business relationship with the company.

Police said further investigation revealed that the invoices were fabricated, carrying fake GST and PAN numbers. The PAN number used on one such invoice was found to belong to Saili Goriwale. Investigators also found that the bank account receiving payments in the name of the purported vendor was allegedly operated by Sandip Goriwale and his wife, Saili Goriwale, according to the complaint.

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After completing the internal verification, the company’s board of directors authorised Gajjar to lodge a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Sahar police registered a case of cheating against Goriwale. “We are investigating the case and have booked Goriwale, who is a resident of Manvelpada in Vasai,” said an officer from Sahar police station.