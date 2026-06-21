...
...
Next Story

FIR filed over ‘AI-generated’ photos of Girish Mahajan with a young woman

According to police, the images began circulating on social media on Friday and were accompanied by captions that the complainant described as defamatory

Published on: Jun 21, 2026 06:50 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Cyber police have registered an FIR after photographs and selfies allegedly showing water resources minister Girish Mahajan with a young woman went viral on social media, with his office claiming the images were generated or morphed using artificial intelligence (AI) to defame him.

FIR filed over ‘AI-generated’ photos of Girish Mahajan with a young woman
FIR filed over ‘AI-generated’ photos of Girish Mahajan with a young woman

The complaint was lodged by Amol Patil, a Special Executive Officer in the water resources and disaster management department. According to police, the images began circulating on social media on Friday and were accompanied by captions that the complainant described as defamatory.

Police said the complaint claims the woman seen in the photographs is the daughter of one of Mahajan’s friends and that the images were morphed using AI to portray the minister in a negative light.

“It has been claimed that the girl (in the pictures) is a daughter of Mahajan’s friend and the photos are morphed and AI generated to show Mahajan in a bad light,” the FIR states.

Police said they are probing the social media accounts that circulated the photographs. Investigators have claimed that the same Instagram and X handles have allegedly posted content against the ruling party in the past and that the handles were operated from foreign locations.

Separately, Jalgaon Cyber Police have also registered a case following a complaint filed by one of Mahajan’s supporters.

 
girish mahajan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/FIR filed over ‘AI-generated’ photos of Girish Mahajan with a young woman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON