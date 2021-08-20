Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / FIRs against BJP workers for violating Covid norms at Rane’s Mumbai rally
mumbai news

FIRs against BJP workers for violating Covid norms at Rane’s Mumbai rally

Four Union ministers from Maharashtra started the yatra in the state on Thursday. The newly inducted ministers in the Union Council ministers are holding these tours across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to introduce them in Parliament due to protests by the Opposition
By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Union minister Narayan Rane. (HT archive)

The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered 19 First Information Reports (FIRs) against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and organisers of Union minister Narayan Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra for allegedly violating Covid norms.

Four Union ministers from Maharashtra started the yatra in the state on Thursday. The newly inducted ministers in the Union Council ministers are holding these tours across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to introduce them in Parliament due to protests by the Opposition.

Also Read | Member of HC-appointed panel seeks to halt reclamation work near Mumbai’s Powai lake

BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar participated in Rane’s yatra in Mumbai on Thursday.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye called the registration of FIRs biased. “Political functions are being organised across the state by all the parties including (ruling) Shiv Sena. A large number of people are gathering in those events too, but no cases are registered against members of the ruling party.” He said the BJP is regularly asking its workers attending the yatra to follow Covid protocols and is also distributing masks.

RELATED STORIES

“As Jan Ashirwad Yatra is receiving overwhelming response from the people, the state government has taken this action against the party workers. But we will not stop...”

Mumbai police spokesperson Chaitanya Siriprolu said notices were being served and further action would be taken as per the procedure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rise in ticketless travellers in Mumbai; over 14,000 fined in 5 days: CR

Domestic air traffic from tier 2 to metro more than between metros: Travel portals

Pandemic effect: RSS changes mode of functioning, focuses on yoga, pranayama to boost immunity

Maharashtra: NEET centre far from home, say aspirants
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP