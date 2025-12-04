Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
First phases of two new metro lines likely to be opened this month

ByShashank Rao
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 05:24 am IST

Stretches of line 9 and line 2B, which will be opened by December, are part of the first phase of the two metro lines

Mumbai: Two new metro rail lines in the city will be thrown open by the end of this month, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) told Hindustan Times.

Line 2B, which runs from DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd, is currently under construction, with trial runs underway on its first phase—a 5.3-km stretch between Mandale and Diamond Garden in Chembur (Hindustan Times)
A portion of line 9, between Dahisar East and Kashigaon, and a part of line 2B, between Diamond Garden and Mandale, will be operationalised by December 31, MMRDA officials confirmed.

Both stretches that will be opened are part of the first phase of the two metro lines.

Sources said the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is likely to give a go-ahead to line 9 keeping in mind enforcement of the model code of conduct for the local body polls. The two lines will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sources said.

Metro line 9, an extension of line 7, is a 13.58-km elevated corridor connecting Dahisar East with Mira-Bhayandar. Line 2B, which runs from DN Nagar to Mandale in Mankhurd, is currently under construction, with trial runs underway on its first phase—a 5.3-km stretch between Mandale and Diamond Garden in Chembur.

MMRDA plans to open the second phase of line 2B, from DN Nagar to Saraswat Nagar in Khar, by next summer. This would leave only the central stretch between Saraswat Nagar and Diamond Garden pending. Once complete, the 23.6-km line 2B, with 20 stations, will offer a second crucial east-west metro connection.

