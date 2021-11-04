Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Foreigner held for fraudulently diverting 5.43cr from Bank of Baharain and Kuwait
mumbai news

Foreigner held for fraudulently diverting 5.43cr from Bank of Baharain and Kuwait

According to the complaint filed by the Bank of Baharain and Kuwait, the money was fraudulently transferred from accounts of its three customers to multiple other bank accounts
The accused, Michael Chibuzi Okonko, was arrested from Delhi on October 31 and brought to Mumbai following a complaint by the Dev Narayan, senior vice-president of the Bank of Baharain and Kuwait’s Mumbai branch. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai The south region cyber police have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian national who is an alleged key member of a gang that hacked into the computer system of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and fraudulently withdrew an amount of 5.43 crore from three bank accounts.

The accused, Michael Chibuzi Okonko, was arrested from Delhi on October 31 and brought to Mumbai following a complaint by Dev Narayan, senior vice-president of the bank’s Mumbai branch. According to the complaint, the bank stated that in August, it had detected unlawful transactions worth 5.43 crore from its customer accounts. The money was fraudulently transferred from the accounts of its three customers to multiple other bank accounts.

Accordingly, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000, by the south region cyber police. Acting swiftly, the police froze 86 lakh, but the remaining amount was already withdrawn by the fraudsters.

“On going through the details of the beneficiary bank’s account holders, investigators learnt that the amount was fraudulently diverted and credited to bank accounts of people in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Assam,” said a police officer.

RELATED STORIES

In Assam, the beneficiary account belonged to a woman who told the police that a person who befriended her on social media in February asked her to open the account.

“The person claimed to be a doctor and told her that he wished to open a clinic in Delhi. But for opening the clinic and transferring the money he needed a bank account first. Hence, he requested her to open a bank account and link his newly procured mobile number to it and send the SIM card his address. The woman followed his instructions and opened a bank account, which was later used to transfer amount of 6.12 lakh of the defrauded amount,” said the officer.

The cyber police identified the ATM kiosk in Delhi from where the fraud money was withdrawn. Okonko was caught on CCTV camera at the kiosk while withdrawing money.

The police seized 11 mobiles phones, two hard disks, three laptops and a SIM card from him. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly committed the offence with the help of his friend.

In Madhya Pradesh, an unemployed teacher was made to open a bank account for a commission of 10,000. Later the fraud money was diverted into his account and withdrawn by the fraudsters, said the police officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP