Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against journalist Arnab Goswami

Published on Dec 14, 2022 06:13 PM IST

Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of ₹1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday withdrew a defamation suit filed against TV journalist Arnab Goswami and ARG Outlier Media which owns Republic TV. Additional sessions judge V D Kedar allowed the withdrawal but imposed a nominal cost of 1,500 on Singh which will be paid to Goswami.

"It is not in dispute that due to filing of the suit the defendant has to engage an advocate. I feel cost needs to be imposed for withdrawal of the suit unconditionally," the judge said.

Singh had filed a defamation suit in 2021 against Goswami and the owners of Republic TV seeking damages of 90,00,000 for allegedly defaming him.

