Four held for selling stolen mobile phones

MUMBAI: Four people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with multiple mobile phone theft cases. The police have also recovered over 46 stolen mobile phones worth around ₹5,10,000.

The accused have been identified as Imran Akbar Ali Syed, 35 of Powai, Deepak Ratanlal Jaiswal, 31, of Palghar, Subhash Rampalat Bind, 34, of Vikhroli and Atiq-ur Rahman Chaudhary, 41, of Sakinaka.

Syed and Chaudhary have multiple theft cases registered against them in Andheri and Powai.

According to the Sakinaka police, while investigating a complaint lodged by a Khairnani resident, Dileshwari Verma, about seven mobile phones getting stolen from a dormitory on May 25, they identified a mobile shop owner, who bought the stolen mobile phones at low rates. This led to the arrest of the remaining accused. All of them accused were arrested on June 27 and are in police custody.

Gabaji Chimte, senior inspector, said, “During interrogation of the accused they revealed that they had stolen several mobile phones and sold them to Bind, who would sell them in his shop located in Park Site, Vikhroli.”

