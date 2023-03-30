Four employees steal jeweller’s gold worth 1.75 Cr

MUMBAI: A manhunt has been launched for four people who have allegedly stolen gold worth ₹1.75 crore from their employer, a jeweller, in Zaveri Bazar, according to LT Marg police.

Police officials said all the accused, three of whom are brothers, are natives of Bihar and were hired by the complainant two years back after their father had requested him to hire his eldest son. The father was a carpenter in Kalbadevi and was known to the complainant for many years.

The accused are identified as Purshottam Sharma, his two younger brothers Pankaj, Ratan and their relative Pawan. They are all from Samastipur district of Bihar.

According to the police, the complainant, Vipul Thakkar, 55, who is into gold purification business under the name of “VS GOLD” for the last 20 years, has an office in Zaveri Bazar. Thakkar told police that Subhashchandra Sharma – the father of the three siblings, was a carpenter in Kalbadevi and was known to the jewellers in the market. Two years ago, Sharma requested Thakkar to hire his elder son Purshottam, 27, who was jobless at the time.

Thakkar hired Purshottam, who worked in his shop. After a few months, as he required more employees, Purshottam brought in Pankaj and Ratan, and Pawa, said a police official.

In his statement to police, Thakkar said that Purshottam was working the manager with the other three working under him. All of them stayed in a room at Mankhurd, which was hired by Thakkar.

Thakkar visited his shop every afternoon and had given Purushottam, a set of keys to his shop. Purushottam used to open the shop in the morning and close it in the evening and looked after the business. He kept the profit in the locker, said a police officer.

“On Monday when the accused did not come to work, Thakkar checked the shop and found out his gold worth ₹1.75 crore was missing. He then approached us and based on his complaint, we have registered a case of cheating,” said Jyoti Desai, senior inspector of the LT Marg police station.

