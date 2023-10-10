Four held in Bhiwandi for kidnapping woman over financial dispute

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi police arrested four accused for allegedly kidnapping a 30-year-old woman from Bhiwandi over a financial dispute.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While a woman was arrested from Mumbai, three others were arrested from Bhiwandi. Three accused are still at large.

The police said that the incident took place at a residential complex in Bhiwandi on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road on October 3 evening. The complaint was lodged by a relative of a woman the next day.

According to the complaint, the woman was at her house with her minor son when the woman with six others arrived in a car entered the woman’s house, and took her away in their car.

The complainant rushed to the spot on Wednesday when the victim did not return home and narrated the entire incident to police. A case was lodged under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), 368 (Wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, a kidnapped or abducted person), and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suresh Ghuge, Police Sub Inspector, Shantinagar Police Station, “A woman, who was part of the group, demanded ₹3 lakh from the victim when she refused to give and later she along with other people took her away from her home.

“The four accused were produced in Court and remanded into magistrate custody for 14 days. During the investigation, we learned that money had been given to the victim by all accused. The victim delayed returning their money and thereafter, they all committed the offense of kidnapping,” said Ghuge.

The police said that they could not reveal the name of the accused, the complainant, and the victim as it could hamper further investigations.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON