Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai

Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident. All four accused in the case are minors, said Ganeshpuri police.

While the incident took place in July last year, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her family on Sunday. After hearing about it, her father went after one of the accused and was assaulted by him. The father then approached social workers who approached the police, following which a case was registered against the four.

The incident took place in July when the minor was returning home after buying some groceries. One of the accused allegedly asked her to go to an old isolated bungalow near the village and then he and three of his friends took turns to rape her. They allegedly threatened that they would kill her father and asked her not to tell anyone about it. A few days later, two of the accused got hold of her, brought her to the bungalow and raped her.

A police officer said, “On Sunday, the girl’s father saw one of the accused making obscene gesture towards his daughter and got into a scuffle with him. He approached a social organisation, who took the girl into confidence when she revealed her ordeal. The organisation brought the girl to the police station and the four were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.”