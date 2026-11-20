NAGPUR: An enraged wife, a car secretly tracked via GPS, and four contract killers – Gondia police claim to have solved the murder of Varsha Turkar, 34, an airline employee in Pune, who was murdered in a forest in Maharashtra’s Gondia district on Saturday. Police arrested three suspects on Thursday, including the woman who allegedly ordered the murder. Friend’s wife plotted IndiGo staffer’s murder, say cops

Turkar, who was with a male friend in Gondia’s Bondrani forest when she was attacked, was allegedly killed at the behest of her friend’s wife, who suspected the two were in a romantic relationship.

The 34-year-old, also married and with a two-year-old daughter, lived in Dhanori in Pune district and was visiting her parents in Kinhi village, in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, not far from Gondia, for the Diwali holidays. On Saturday, she went to Tiroda in Gondia with her friend Nitesh Agrawal, a real estate developer and civil contractor, who lived there.

Turkar and Agrawal had stopped near a Shiv temple in a forest area in Bondrani village, where she was fatally attacked by three men at around 5.30pm. They attacked her with knives, stabbing her in the stomach and back.

Nitesh rushed Turkar to a private nursing home in Balaghat district but she was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities informed the Gondia police of the murder.

Gorakh Bhamre, Gondia district superintendent of police, said on Thursday that Mona Agrawal, 40, wife of Nitesh Agrawal, allegedly hired contract killers to murder Turkar after finding out about her relationship with her husband. Turkar had known Nitesh, 42, for more than ten years.

According to the police, the attack was made to look like a robbery by miscreants. Police took the case seriously only after Turkar’s mother and sister raised doubts about what happened.

Six investigation teams were formed to investigate. Over four days, they examined the footage of 200-odd CCTV cameras along the route spanning Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat and Gondia, Bhamre said.

The footage showed three men on a motorcycle following the car driven by Nitesh Agrawal. They picked up one of the alleged killers, Imran Sheikh, 26, from Murti village in Gondia district on Thursday.

Sheikh told police that Agrawal’s wife, Mona, 40, had planned the murder with the help of a neighbour, Kunal Kumbhalkar. Kumbhalkar allegedly reached out to a known criminal, Shah Rukh Pathan and fixed a ₹13-lakh contract to kill Turkar.

Pathan brought in three men—Imran Sheikh, 26, Nalen alias Naylan Sheikh, 24, and Krish Raut, 19, all from Sanjay Nagar in Murti —to murder Turkar.

Police said the accused tracked Agrawal’s car when he went to Balaghat to pick up Turkar. The car was registered in his wife’s name and had a GPS tracking system. Using the location data, the three attackers followed Agrawal’s car on a motorcycle and reached the forest near the Shiv temple in Bondrani, where they killed Turkar.

Mona had cleverly linked her mobile phone to the GPS tracking system in Nitesh’s car, enabling her to monitor his movements without his knowledge. Nitesh was unaware that his wife was secretly monitoring his whereabouts.

Police have arrested Mona Agrawal, Kunal Kumbhalkar and Imran Sheikh, and booked them for murder under the BNS. The other three suspects are at large.