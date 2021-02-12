Fuel costs in Mumbai keep rising as petrol, reaches 94.64/L, diesel at 85.32/L

Fuel prices in the city increased on Friday for the fourth consecutive day. One litre of diesel crossed the ₹85-mark. Petrol was priced at ₹94.64 per litre and diesel cost ₹85.32 per litre on Friday.

Transporters have reacted sharply and stated that the government is trying to destroy the road transport sector and have claimed distress in the road transport sector is similar to that of the farming sector.

“Fuel prices are rising unabated and this is the fourth hike in a row this week. It seems the government is hell-bent to finish the road transport sector and the 20 crore people associated with this trade. The rising diesel price is exerting acute pressure on small road transport operators as they are unable to run their business. The distress in the road transport sector is similar to the farm sector… the slogan of ‘aatmnirbhar’ is transforming to ‘aatmhatya’,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Petrol on Thursday cost ₹94.36 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹84.94 in the city. On Wednesday, the price of one litre of petrol was ₹94.12, while diesel cost ₹84.63.