Fuel prices get closer to 100 in Mumbai; 1 litre petrol now costs 99.49

Fuel prices in the city hiked on Sunday again, with one litre of petrol priced at ₹99.49, while diesel was available at ₹91.30. The petrol and diesel prices increased by 17 paise and 29 paise, respectively.

On Saturday, one litre of petrol was available at ₹99.32, while one litre of diesel was priced at ₹91.01.

In Thane, one-litre petrol was priced at ₹99.61 and one litre of diesel was available at ₹91.42 on Sunday.

With the petrol inches closer to ₹100 per litre in the city, citizens have urged the government to reduce the fuel prices.

“We request the state government to lower the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel and the Central government to reduce prices of petroleum products,” said Adi Jain, a Byculla resident.

“The transport sector, while providing yeoman service during these critical times, is also at the receiving end and rising diesel cost only adds to its misery. We fail to understand why it is insensitive towards the miserable conditions of the people of our country,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Prices of petrol and diesel were stable from April 15 till May 3.

On April 15, petrol was priced at ₹96.83 for one litre and diesel at ₹87.81, as opposed to ₹96.98 and ₹87.96 for petrol and diesel on April 14.