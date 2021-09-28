Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel prices hike in Mumbai: Diesel at 97.21 a litre, petrol at 107.47

At an all-time high, diesel prices in the city crossed ₹97 in the city on Tuesday
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 08:44 PM IST
In Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane, one litre of petrol was priced at 107.60 while a litre of diesel saw a price hike, taking it to 97.34. (HT PHOTO)

At an all-time high, diesel prices in the city crossed 97 in the city on Tuesday. Diesel was priced at 97.21 a litre, while petrol was priced at 107.47 for a litre. An increase of 21 paisa on petrol and 27 paisa on diesel was witnessed.

The petrol is priced the highest in Parbhani with one litre of petrol costing 110.04, while diesel was available at 98.75 in Amravati.

Citizens have expressed their anger at the constant hike in fuel prices.

“The hike in fuel prices have started once again. This is the third day of hike. If the situation continues, owning a personal vehicle will no longer be feasible in the city,” said Ankita Singh, a Parel resident.

Transporters have stated that the government has not brought the petroleum products under Goods and Service Tax (GST) ambit despite repeated requests.

“The transport fraternity had hoped that diesel and petrol would come under GST ambit, however, the subject did not come up for discussion in the recent GST Council meeting. The transport fraternity is under acute stress and the rising diesel prices have only been adding to it,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Congress (AIMTC).

In Mumbai’s neighbouring Thane, one litre of petrol was priced at 107.60 while a litre of diesel was priced at 97.34.

Petrol crossed 100 per litre mark in the city on May 29 and has since then been on a rise in Mumbai. Fuel prices in the city have been on an increase since May 3.

Earlier on September 1, fuel prices had dropped in the city. One litre of petrol was priced at 107.39 and a litre of diesel was available in the city at 96.33.

