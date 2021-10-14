Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices hiked again in Mumbai: Petrol costs Rs110.75 a litre, diesel Rs101.40
mumbai news

Fuel prices hiked again in Mumbai: Petrol costs Rs110.75 a litre, diesel Rs101.40

One litre of petrol now costs Rs110.75 in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel is available at Rs101.40. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 08:52 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

After a gap of a day, the upward graph of fuel prices continued on Thursday with an increase of 34 paise in petrol prices and 37 paise in diesel. One litre of petrol now costs 110.75 in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel is available at 101.40.

On Wednesday fuel prices remained stable as petrol was priced at 110.41, while diesel was priced at 101.03 in the city.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani petrol crossed 113 on Thursday and was priced at 113.30, while a litre of diesel was available at 102.95 in Amravati.

On Sunday, petrol crossed 110 in Mumbai, while diesel crossed 100 on Saturday.

In Mumbai’s neighbourhood, Thane fuel prices hiked as well on Thursday and petrol inched closer to 111. A litre of petrol was priced at 110.89 while one litre of diesel was available at 101.54.

