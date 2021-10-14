Fuel prices hiked again in Mumbai: Petrol costs Rs110.75 a litre, diesel Rs101.40

After a gap of a day, the upward graph of fuel prices continued on Thursday with an increase of 34 paise in petrol prices and 37 paise in diesel. One litre of petrol now costs ₹110.75 in Mumbai, while a litre of diesel is available at ₹101.40.

On Wednesday fuel prices remained stable as petrol was priced at ₹110.41, while diesel was priced at ₹101.03 in the city.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani petrol crossed ₹113 on Thursday and was priced at ₹113.30, while a litre of diesel was available at ₹102.95 in Amravati.

On Sunday, petrol crossed ₹110 in Mumbai, while diesel crossed ₹100 on Saturday.

In Mumbai’s neighbourhood, Thane fuel prices hiked as well on Thursday and petrol inched closer to ₹111. A litre of petrol was priced at ₹110.89 while one litre of diesel was available at ₹101.54.