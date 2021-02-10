Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices in Mumbai at record high; petrol 94.12 a litre; diesel 84.63
Prices of fuel soared in the city for the second consecutive day on Wednesday
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:59 PM IST
There has been a 92 paise increase in the cost of petrol and 96 paise increase in the diesel price over the period of one week. (HT PHOTO)

Prices of fuel soared in the city for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The price of one litre of petrol is now 94.12, while one litre of diesel is 84.63.

There has been a 92 paise increase in the cost of petrol and 96 paise increase in the diesel price over the period of one week. On February 4, petrol was priced at 93.20 for one litre, while diesel was available at 83.67 for one litre, in the city.

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was available at 93.83 and diesel is priced at 84.36 a litre in the city. The increase in fuel prices was seen after two day days.

With the constant increase in the fuel prices, transporters have called for an all-body meeting on Saturday to decide the course of action. They have stated the constant increase in fuel prices is impacting the business of small transporters.

Decisions on agitation regarding the increase in fuel prices will be taken on Saturday.

“There is acute pressure on us to call for a protest against the insensitivity of the government towards their plight, as the rising fuel cost is making their operations economically unviable,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Earlier, the AIMTC had written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asking to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol in Maharashtra, to extend relief to the road transport sector.

“There is no immediate relief from the government. The fuel prices are constantly increasing. Maharashtra government should reduce VAT on both petrol and diesel in the city. This will bring some relief to the citizens,” said Aarti Singh, a Vikhroli resident.

