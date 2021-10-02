Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices touch all-time high in Mumbai, petrol sells at 108 per litre
mumbai news

Fuel prices touch all-time high in Mumbai, petrol sells at 108 per litre

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Fuel prices were hiked in Thane as well, one litre of petrol was available at 108.33. (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
By Aroosa Ahmed

At an all-time high, fuel prices surged in Mumbai on Saturday. Petrol crossed 108 while diesel crossed 98 in the city on Saturday. Fuel prices increased in the city on the third consecutive day.

One litre of petrol was priced at 108.19 while a litre of diesel was available at 98.16. An increase of 24 paise and 32 paise were witnessed respectively on Saturday.

Fuel prices were hiked in Thane as well, one litre of petrol was available at 108.33 while a litre of diesel was priced at 98.29.

On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at Rs. 107.95 while one litre of diesel was available at 97.84.

Petrol increased by 24 paise while diesel increased by 32 paise on Friday.

On Thursday, petrol was priced at 107.71 per litre while one litre of diesel was available at 97.52 in Mumbai.

In Maharashtra’s Parbhani, petrol was the costliest in the state at 110.75 while diesel was selling at 99.70 in Amravati.

