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Fund allocation: Ruling corporators get higher share of BMC’s 800-cr pool

89 BJP and 29 Shiv Sena corporators from the ruling combine have been allotted ₹2.25 crore each, for ward-level development projects; in contrast, 25 Congress and 65 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators were allotted ₹25 lakh each

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:32 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee finalised the bifurcation of funds for corporators after setting aside 800 crore from the civic body’s budget of 80,952 crore for FY2026–27. Debate, however, ensued over the sharp difference in the amount distributed to the ruling and opposition members.

Mumbai…22nd November 2011…News… Bombay Municipal corporation headquarters in Mumbai…HT photo by Hemant Padalkar (Hindustan Times)

Members of the ruling alliance however stated that such a move was in keeping with tradition, established and carried forward by the previous undivided Shiv Sena.

Here is the final distribution: 89 BJP and 29 Shiv Sena corporators from the ruling combine have been allotted 2.25 crore each, for ward-level development projects; in contrast, 25 Congress and 65 Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators were allotted 25 lakh each.

Among group leaders, Congress’s Ashraf Azmi and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kishori Pednekar have been allotted 2 crore each, while Amey Ghole from the Shiv Sena has been allotted between 5 to 10 crore.

AIMIM’s five corporators have each got 2 crore.

According to people aware of developments, standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde has received 25–30 crore, while leader of the house, Ganesh Khankar confirmed that he was allotted 20 crore from the budgetary fund.

 
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