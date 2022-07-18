FYJC admission process in limbo, many ICSE students start class 11 in other boards

Mumbai: Even as the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) released class 10 results on Sunday, the admission process to get into first-year junior college is unlikely to resume since class 10 results of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) are still awaited.

“ICSE results have been released first to allow FYJC admissions in various parts of the country to proceed smoothly,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

However, on Sunday there was no clarity from the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) on the resumption of the FYJC admission process.

Unlike previous years, this year, the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was the first to announce class 10 (SSC) results. While FYJC aspirants across boards have already registered for admissions, DyDE is yet to open the process of filling part of the two-part admission forms, where students can fill in their college preferences.

However, many ICSE students have already enrolled in class 11 in other boards or integrated coaching classes.

For instance, Vikram Anand Unnikrishnan, a student of Bombay Scottish School, who secured 99.40% is pursuing the IB Diploma Programme at Bombay International School with math, physics and business management as his main subjects. The admission was granted on the basis of his class 8 and class 9 final scores, an application form including essays and extracurriculars, a maths and English entrance test, and an interview.

“I am inclined towards both science and commercial sides, and IB allows me to explore my interests by taking physics and chemistry along with business management,” said Unnikrishnan.

Trisha Bafna, who topped Children’s Academy, Kandivali East, with 99.6% has enrolled at Allen Career Institute for integrated coaching since she aspires to pursue computer science at IIT-Bombay. “I’ve started preparing for JEE since I was in class 9. Covering JEE syllabus proved advantageous in my class 10 exam,” said Bafna.

Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, has also enrolled students in their class 11 ISC board.

“We started admitting students on the basis of their class 9 and Class 10 semester 1 results. However, students who want to go to any other college can withdraw their admission. That is the least of a possibility because we have a waiting list for our ISC course,” Kalpana Patange, principal.