Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra, state watching Covid situation

As the 10-day long Ganeshotsav begins on Friday, the Maharashtra government is closely monitoring the Covid situation, amid a jump in active cases on Thursday. The state reported 4,219 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases jumped from 47,880 on Wednesday to 50,229. The state reported 55 deaths, pushing its toll to 138,017. A day after Mumbai recorded a seven-week high, it reported 457 fresh Covid infections on Thursday. Mumbai also reported two fatalities, pushing the toll to 16,006.

Maharashtra is seeing an overall downward trend in Covid cases over the past few days, but around five districts, including Mumbai and Pune, are showing a rise in daily Covid-19 cases. The rise in cases in the two cities is a cause of concern for authorities, as Mumbai and Pune were major hotspots during the first and second wave of infections since March 2020.

Pune district, too, saw an increase in its active case count. The district’s active cases went from 12,364 on Wednesday to 12,758. On Thursday, Pune city, its rural areas and Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 233, 541 and 177 fresh cases, respectively. Pune city’s cases have gone from 198 to 276 between September 6 and September 8. A similar trend is seen in the rural areas of Pune. Between September 6 and 9, the daily cases increased from 416 to 541 on Thursday.

The state has not decided to impose any lockdown restrictions during the festive season, but authorities have appealed the people to exercise caution, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the impending third wave of Covid infections.

“There are not going to be any restrictions as such, but people should avoid crowding that would lead to more transmission. We all must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. If people follow these things, it will make our jobs much easier and it will be helpful for the government and administration,” said Rajesh Tope, state public health minister.

The state has however imposed restrictions on celebration during Ganesh festival. In view of the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai, the city police have prohibited large-scale celebrations of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. As per an order issued on Thursday, section 144 of the CrPC will be in place in India’s financial capital from 10 to 19 September. The police have banned physical darshan at public pandals and restrictions have been imposed on the number of participants in processions during the 10-day long festival. While civic authorities have directed major Ganesh pandals to make arrangements for online viewing and darshan.

Senior health department officials said they are monitoring the situation and would wait for a couple of weeks to recommend imposition of some more curbs to check the spread of the virus. An official, who did not wish to be named, said that they had expected some rise in cases in urban areas once restrictions were lifted in mid-August. “With suburban trains being opened to more people [than before] we expected to see some increase. People are moving out and about during the festive season. While we are concerned about Mumbai and Pune, the rise is not a trend yet. Steps are being taken by the local administration for early detection, more testing, to keep transmission low,” the officer said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the state on Covid-19, said the situation was “critical” in urban areas. He said, “While people need to understand and not step out unless necessary, the authorities have to restrict movement of people. Despite understanding the seriousness of the situation, people not wearing masks properly.” He further added that state has to increase surveillance. “Contrary to the practice, the surveillance should increase when numbers are low.”