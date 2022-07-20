Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP

A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik’s leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leaders have questioned the timing of the shifting of loyalties when the two parties have formed an alliance in the State.

In a challenge to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, former Digha corporators Navin Gavte and his wife, Aparna, who recently met Shinde along with other former Sena corporators to pledge support, returned to the BJP along with their family members and local leaders on Tuesday.

Naik had, at the press conference, claimed that he had no differences with Shinde. Dismissing the claim, Vijay Nahata, reinstated as deputy party leader by Shinde after being removed by Uddhav Thackeray, said, “What BJP has done is not right. When Eknath Shinde and BJP are working in unison, this is the wrong time to do this.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking on Naik, he said, “Those responsible for this will have to pay for it in the future. This is political immaturity. To take such decisions when Shinde is busy and sans any discussion is not acceptable.”

Former Sena opposition leader in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Vijay Chougule, who has sided with Shinde, said, “Ganesh Naik has been a minister for three terms. Hence, taking into account the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, one does not expect this from him. He has played into the hands of the opposition who now have a topic to raise. He has shown his political immaturity through this.”

Dismissing Gavte’s claim of no development in Digha, Chougule said, “Shinde had, as urban development minister in MVA government, inaugurated ₹100Cr worth of projects in Digha and just now ₹1.50Cr worth of funds has been released. What development are they talking about?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}