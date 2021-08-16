Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s brother booked for threatening builder

Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch has booked gangster Chhota Shakeel’s younger brother Anwar Shaikh for allegedly threatening a builder. AEC on Sunday arrested two Andheri residents in connection with the case.

The arrested accused are identified as Kamran Sayyed, 49, and Arbaz Shaikh, 27. Both were produced before a holiday court on Sunday and remanded to police custody till August 17.

According to the police, the complainant is a builder and has been redeveloping a slum pocket in Oshiwara area of Andheri (West). The arrested accused Arbaz Shaikh claimed that he had six rooms in the slums, but the builder had offered him only one rehabilitation tenement, saying his other five rooms were not entitled to rehabilitation tenements, said a police officer.

Following a dispute with the builder over this, Arbaz Shaikh approached Sayyed, who allegedly was in touch with Anwar Shaikh, said the police officer.

A few days ago, the complainant allegedly received a threatening call from Anwar Shaikh. Police said that Anwar Shaikh called through Voice over internet Protocol (VoIP) and allegedly threatened the builder, asking him to give five flats to Arbaz Shaikh. Anwar Shaikh also threatened the builder of dire consequences if he failed to follow his instructions, added the officer.

The builder then approached the Oshiwara Police and a case was registered under sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt or to commit extortion) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was transferred to the AEC for further investigation.

“We nabbed Arbaz Shaikh, and during interrogation, he revealed that he had spoken to Sayyed. Sayyed was brought to the AEC office and confessed that he had allegedly spoken to Anwar Shaikh regarding the issue. Both were arrested on Sunday and produced in the court and are in police custody till August 1,” said an AEC official.

Anwar Shaikh fled from the country around three decades ago and a red corner notice (RCN) was issued against him several years ago. He is reportedly in Pakistan.