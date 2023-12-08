Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gas pipeline leaks after damage due to excavation work in Mumbai

Dec 08, 2023 07:44 PM IST

The gas leak occurred around 3 pm at Jarimari Garden on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in the Anand Nagar locality, where a civic contractor was carrying out excavation work for a drainage line, he said.

Following the incident, the gas supply was affected in Dahisar (east), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Link road, Anand Nagar, Shakti Nagar, and Avdhoot Nagar areas, the official said.

The MGL, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), fire brigade and other agencies are engaged in the restoration work, he added.

